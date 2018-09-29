‘Jeopardy!’ contestant proposes to girlfriend during game show

Posted 2:38 pm, September 29, 2018, by

It usually takes contestants on Jeopardy! a second or two to come up with questions, but an audience member on Thursday night’s episode had an instantaneous answer for one query, USA Today reports.

That person was Maria Shafer, whose boyfriend, contestant Michael Pascuzzi, was being introduced by host Alex Trebek.

“Normally when I interview the contestants, I based my conversation on little bits of information they have supplied us,” Trebek explained in the now-viral clip. But the notes on Pascuzzi had nothing for Trebek, and so he turned to Pascuzzi himself.

The Orlando contestant then turned to Shafer with a surprise question of his own: a marriage proposal. Check out the clip to see Shafer’s reaction and her show-worthy response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.