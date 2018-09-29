IMPD investigating third fatal shooting of the day

Posted 10:26 pm, September 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis tonight. This marks the third fatal shooting today.

Police were called to a person shot at 9:35 p.m. tonight. IMPD confirms the person has died. A person died after a shooting on the east side this afternoon, and another person died after a shooting on the northwest side this evening.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as police release more details. Call homicide at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have information.

