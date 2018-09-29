× Fundraiser in Delphi helps build park for Abby and Libby

DELPHI, Ind. – A fundraiser Saturday was held to help build a park in memory of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German who were found murdered on Valentine’s Day last year.

The families of Abby and Libby unveiled plans for the field in April of 2017. They said they wanted the complex to include a couple softball fields and a park, where the girls can be remembered.

“There will be a place where our girls will be remembered. That legacy is something we are anxious to complete,” said Anna Williams, Abby’s mom.

On Feb. 13, 2017, best friends Abby and Libby went for a walk along the Delphi Historic Trails on a Monday afternoon. Police say the girls were last seen at around 1 p.m. near the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge just east of Delphi.

On Saturday, family, friends and strangers came to Delphi High School’s football field to celebrate Abby and Libby’s life. Dozens of items were auctioned off and several bands played, including country singer Levi Riggs.

This tragedy has captured the attention of people all over the state. Chuck Farrell drove an hour to attend. He donated a hundred dollar check and even plans to pass out flyers when he gets home.

“It’s really important that we show our respect for the families and get this person that did this terrible crime,” he said.

Investigators have a detailed sketch and the killer’s voice but the man still has not been caught more than a year later. It’s that continued search that drew dozens of families to the Delphi High School football field.

“This could happen to any of us at any time,” said Sheila Rossmann.

Rossmann and Vince Persico from Brandt’s Harley-Davidson donated a bike for the auction. They want to continue getting the girls’ story out there.

Abby’s mom and Libby’s family were grateful so many came out for the fundraiser. Although, they said the event was not about the money. The fundraiser was meant to celebrate the girls’ lives with activities they both liked to do.

“We always say today is the day cause one of these days, we are going to be right,” said Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather.

Patty said construction on the park has started on the 21 acre property. They are still urging anyone with information on this case to contact police.