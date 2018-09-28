× Westbound 465 closing for repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 28

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A reminder for Indy area drivers this weekend: westbound 465 will close between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side for at least a week.

The closure, which begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, is part of a project to repair pavement and bridges along that stretch, which also includes the exits for State Road 37, State Road 67 and East Street. Work is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The project will include pavement removal and replacement as well as concrete bridge approach replacements at four bridges:

I-465 over Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67

I-465 over State Ditch

I-465 over White River

I-465 over Harding Street/S.R. 37

Crews will also work on bridge joint replacements and asphalt and concrete pavement patching.

I-65 and I-70 will serve as the primary detour routes for drivers. Traffic that would normally use I-465 to reach 37 or 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street. Southbound Harding Street will take drivers to 37 or 67 using Kentucky Avenue. Traffic that would normally use U.S. 31 should consider I-65 as an alternate route, INDOT said.

INDOT shut down I-465 eastbound on Sept. 14. That closure was expected to last until Sept. 24, but the agency announced on Sept. 21 that the work had finished ahead of schedule.