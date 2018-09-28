× Southern Indiana man arrested after walking into school with pellet gun

CORYDON, Ind. — Authorities say a southern Indiana man has been arrested after walking into a school with a pellet gun.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said he’s charging 29-year-old Mike Leighty Jr. of Corydon with felony intimidation and disorderly conduct following his arrest Friday at Corydon Elementary School.

Schalk says Leighty entered the school while students were being dismissed, asking for help from a school resource officer, when staff noticed the butt of the gun protruding from a pocket. The school was locked down and the resource officer arrived and tackled Leighty.

Schalk says there’s no reason to believe Leighty was going to harm anyone other than himself.

Schalk said Leighty isn’t a parent of a student or a former student.

Leighty was being held on a $2,800 full cash bond.