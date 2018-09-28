× Shooting at north side apartment complex leaves person dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died Friday after police say he was shot an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened in the 1200 block of W. 75th Court Terrace, which is in the Hampton Court Apartments. Officers were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say the male victim was transported from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died from at least one gunshot wound.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.