× Sen. Joe Donnelly says he won’t support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Donnelly, who faces a key midterm election in November, will not support the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

The Democratic Indiana senator voted in favor of Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, for the nation’s highest court. But Donnelly expressed concerns about the process that brought Kavanaugh before the Senate and called the sexual assault allegations against the nominee “disturbing and credible.”

Kavanaugh appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday in an unprecedented hearing that also saw his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify in front of senators. Donnelly, like many other Democratic lawmakers, called for the FBI to investigate the allegations.

Donnelly noted that the American Bar Association, which rated Kavanaugh as “well qualified” for the position, has called for a delay in his confirmation as well as an FBI investigation.

The senator released the following statement: