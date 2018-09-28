× Man receives life sentence plus 32 years in string of 2016 armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Arkansas man received life in prison for his role in a local robbery spree.

Maurice Greer, 54, was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences, plus 32 years. He was also sentenced to an additional, concurrent 15 years for possession of a firearm by a felon and ordered to pay $138,066.02 in restitution to Walmart.

The robbery spree occurred between June and September 2016. Greer, his cousin Christopher Davis, 46, his step-brother Darryl Williams, 49, Tyrone Townsell, 47 and former Walmart employee Deidre Orkman, 52, robbed the Walmart on West 10th Street in Indianapolis twice and a Kokomo Walmart once.

In each case, the men were armed and bound employees with zip ties and duct tape.

“Reducing violent crime remains a top priority in my office,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “Those who choose to terrorize our communities and use firearms to further their crimes will be held accountable. The court’s life sentence in this case reflects the seriousness of Mr. Greer’s actions and is representative of the community’s outrage with these types of violent acts.”

In total, Minkler says the group ended up with about $250,000 from the crimes.

Four of the six people charged in the case pleaded guilty and testified against Davis and Greer.

The other sentences imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker were: