“It’s very appalling what happened here,” Swastikas mar local high school bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIKE TWP, Ind. -- First a synagogue in Carmel, now a local high school in Pike Township, more swastikas are popping up in the Indy area, and parents are not happy about it.

The latest incident happened in a bathroom at Pike High School. The District said the symbols have been scrubbed from the walls and sink area, but parents said that's not enough. It was only a year ago that Pike High School band members laid down in a swastika, and posted it on social media. One parent we spoke with believes the students need education from Jewish Community.

“My father was a survivor of the holocaust he lost his whole family, so this is very dear to my heart so this gets me upset,” Paul Lande said. His daughter got sent a picture of the swastikas on Snapchat.

The district is working with the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Bureau of Jewish Education. The High school recently formed a diversity council, and their first meeting was Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter said the council may host members of the Jewish community for a discussion