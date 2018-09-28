Foggy start to the morning with a pleasant evening ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quite a foggy start south of Indianapolis for our Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place to warn of low visibility that could cause issues for the morning commute.

It's chilly as well, with temps dipping into the 40s! For many of us, it's the chilliest we've been since the beginning of May! With help from the sunshine, though, we should heat up a touch more than we did yesterday with our forecast high around 73.

A pleasant improvement will get us to what we consider "normal" for highs for the season.

Dew points tell us how much moisture is in the air and this number is far below that 60-degree muggy mark! Very dry air has settled in and will force many of us to break out the lip balm.

A FANTASTIC forecast for our Colts game this Sunday! The boys in blue will take on the Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday--the game is on CBS4! The weather will be ideal: comfortably cool in the morning and just a few degrees above average for the afternoon.

We can always expect a roller coaster of temperatures this time of the year. Here's a great example:

The first day of October is Monday and that high could hit the low 80s!