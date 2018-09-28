Crews rescue boater, Pomeranian from White River in Broad Ripple

Posted 6:07 pm, September 28, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and his Pomeranian were rescued from the White River on Friday after their boat tumbled across a roll over dam.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says Robert George, 56, and his dog Shaggy were not harmed during the incident.

According to IFD, the boat’s motor hit debris in the water at 65th and Westfield, causing it to quit and send the 15-foot boat across the dam.

Crews deployed a rescue boat downstream to 65th and Carvel before heading up stream to locate George and Shaggy. Utilizing a throw bag and line, the rescue team towed the disabled boat and its occupants back to shore by 3:46 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.