Crews rescue boater, Pomeranian from White River in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and his Pomeranian were rescued from the White River on Friday after their boat tumbled across a roll over dam.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says Robert George, 56, and his dog Shaggy were not harmed during the incident.

According to IFD, the boat’s motor hit debris in the water at 65th and Westfield, causing it to quit and send the 15-foot boat across the dam.

Crews deployed a rescue boat downstream to 65th and Carvel before heading up stream to locate George and Shaggy. Utilizing a throw bag and line, the rescue team towed the disabled boat and its occupants back to shore by 3:46 p.m.