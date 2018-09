LEBANON, Ind. – Police tell us an armed man barricaded himself inside a Lebanon home after a car sale gone wrong.

Police were called to a home just north of Lebanon in the 6100 block of SR 39 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene tell us there was a car sale between two men that somehow went wrong and ended with an armed man barricaded inside the home.

There was a juvenile female inside the home, but she made it outside safely.