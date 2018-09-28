A great weekend for football across central Indiana

Posted 2:50 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:51PM, September 28, 2018

Several high school and colleges have football homecoming games this weekend and the weather will be fantastic for all of the games and parades.

A cold front will move across the state overnight and we’ll have a slight chance for a brief shower before sunrise.

We’ll have a cool Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will approach the state early next week and bring a chance for scattered t-storms.

We’ll have a few clouds around for Football Friday Night.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Several schools will celebrate Homecoming this weekend.

We’ll have a cool Saturday.

The weather will be warmer for Sunday.

The roof will be open this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for storms Monday night.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday.

