× A great weekend for football across central Indiana

Several high school and colleges have football homecoming games this weekend and the weather will be fantastic for all of the games and parades.

A cold front will move across the state overnight and we’ll have a slight chance for a brief shower before sunrise.

We’ll have a cool Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will approach the state early next week and bring a chance for scattered t-storms.

We’ll have a few clouds around for Football Friday Night.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Several schools will celebrate Homecoming this weekend.

We’ll have a cool Saturday.

The weather will be warmer for Sunday.

The roof will be open this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for storms Monday night.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday.