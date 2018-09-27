The Neighborhood and Happy Together premiere Monday, October 1 on CBS4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pair of new comedies premiere on CBS4 on Monday, October 1!

Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield star in The Neighborhood, a comedy about a friendly Midwestern family that moves into a Los Angeles neighborhood where they do things a bit differently. Wary of the newcomers, Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) watches as his wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), does her best to make the Johnsons--Dave (Greenfield), Gemma (Beth Behrs) and little Grover (Hank Greenspan)--feel at home. Butler's sons--Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney)--also believe the Johnson family may be just what their community needed.

The Neighborhood premieres at 8 p.m. on CBS4.

In Happy Together, a happily married couple named Jake (Damon Wayans Jr.) and Claire (Amber Stevens West) try to reconnect with their younger selves when a young pop star named Cooper James (Felix Mallard) unexpectedly moves in with them. While they try to keep up with Cooper's hip lifestyle, the pop star comes to enjoy the laid-back life in the suburbs.

Happy Together premieres at 8:30 p.m. on CBS4.