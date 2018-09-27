Sheriff: Driver, passenger overdosed before crashing on I-865 in Boone County

Posted 9:48 pm, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23PM, September 27, 2018

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A Boone County crash that closed the westbound lanes of I-865 on Thursday may have been caused by an overdose.

The Boone County Mike Nielsen says both the driver and a passenger of a vehicle involved in the crash overdosed and were transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately available, but Nielsen says the driver was unresponsive when medics arrived.

All lanes of I-865 were reopened after about an hour.

