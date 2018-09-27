× Pacers FanJam, Chinese Festival, Dragon boat races and fall-themed 5Ks make for a fun-filled weekend in central Indiana

The Great Pumpkin Run

Dull’s Tree Farm & Pumpkin Patch (Thorntown)

Fall is officially here, so it’s time to celebrate by lacing up your shoes for The Great Pumpkin Run at Dull’s Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch in Thorntown! Participants can choose between running the 5K or they can add the “Tough Pumpkin” option where you carry a pumpkin with you during the run. All participants will receive a pumpkin, glass of apple cider, quarter-zip lightweight tech hoodie, commemorative bib with chip timing and a large finisher’s medal. If you complete the Tough Pumpkin, you’ll receive two medals that match together. Packet pickup begins at 7am that morning and the race kicks off at 9am.

Pacers FanJam

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers will host their popular FanJam presented by CNO Financial Group this Saturday. Doors will open at 3:30 pm with live music, food, games, prizes and fun activities throughout the Fieldhouse. From 5-6 pm, the Pacers will scrimmage on the main court featuring performances by the Indiana Pacemates and Boomer & The Power Pack and the always-entertaining Pacers Rookie Talent Show. From 6-7 pm, fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Pacers players. Plus, The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Pacers T-shirt along with a hot dog, bag of chips and a Pepsi product. The FanJam is the only opportunity for Pacers fans to meet this year’s team before the 2018-19 campaign tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at home against Memphis. It’s free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for admission. Fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam to secure their complimentary tickets for the event.

Wine at the Line 5K Run/Walk

Mallow Run Winery (Bargersville)

How about a little wine with your run? Head to Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville this Saturday for the 9th Annual Wine at the Line 5K Run/Walk. The race kicks off at 2pm and will also feature a post-race party with free wine tasting, food trucks and live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities through the Johnson County Community Foundation.

Indianapolis Chinese Festival

IUPUI Wood Plaza

The city of Indianapolis is hosting the seventh annual Indianapolis Chinese Festival downtown on September 29, at IUPUI’s Wood Plaza from 11 am-5 pm. Enjoy traditional Chinese musical and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, arts and crafts, kid-friendly activities, moon cakes and other traditional foods. The Indianapolis Chinese Festival is held during the month of Chinese Moon Festival, which is the second largest Chinese festival after Chinese New Year. The Moon festival in China is a celebration of the harvest with family and friends.

Dragon Boat Races

White River State Park

The dragon boats are coming to Indy as part of the 8th Annual White River Festival. The event serves as the Alliance’s annual fundraiser, helping to protect and improve our water. Dragon boat racing originated over 2000 years ago in China where the tradition remains strong, and it’s popularity in the West has been growing since the 1970s. The ultimate team sport, dragon boats are 46-foot long vessels propelled by a coordinated crew of 22 – 20 paddlers, a drummer who keeps the pace, and a steerer who guides the craft. Indy’s race will occur at White River State Park with races running from the New York Street bridge toward the pedestrian bridge between WRSP and the Indianapolis Zoo. Opening ceremonies will start at 8:00am with races beginning at 8:30am. Festivities will conclude early to mid-afternoon depending on the competition.

Indy Donut Festival

Broad Ripple Park

The Indy Donut Festival is back for a third year! Head to Broad Ripple Park on Saturday to sample great coffee and creative donuts from around the Indianapolis area. Relax with your donut and listen to live music or participate in fun donut-themed activities! All proceeds of this event will benefit cancer research and awareness of Indianapolis-based patient programs and services provided by those affected by cancer.

Carmel Apple Fall Jamboree

Market District (Carmel)

“Fall” in love with flavor and celebrate the season at Carmel Market District this Saturday from noon-4pm during the Carmel Apple Fall Jamboree. Central Indiana families are invited to check out the selection of autumn inspired foods, from caramel apples to delicious pumpkin spiced treats! Guests can enjoy the festive flavors with music and store-wide activities for the whole family.

