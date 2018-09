INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically injured when his lawnmower ended up in a pond Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened on the southeast side near Addison Meadows Lane and Platinum Place around 11:15 a.m.

The man was mowing near the pond when his riding lawnmower tipped over into the water.

Crews were able to rescue the man, who was taken to Franciscan Health. He was listed in critical but stable condition.