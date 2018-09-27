Kings Island set to retire Firehawk roller coaster after 11 years

Say goodbye to Kings Island’s Firehawk.

The Ohio amusement park announced plans Thursday to retire the roller coaster, which came to the park in 2007.

According to Cleveland.com, Firehawk was originally known as X-Flight at Six Flags World of Adventure. Cedar Fair bought the park in 2004 and renamed it Geauga Lake, which closed three years later.

Cedar Fair moved the ride to Kings Island in 2007 and re-branded it as “Firehawk.”

Speculation about Kings Island’s roller coasters ran rampant Thursday when the park tweeted that the “fate of one of its 16 roller coasters” would be revealed later in the morning.

The fate of one of Kings Island's 16 roller coasters will be revealed this morning at 10 a.m. #RestInPiecesKI #ItsBigItsGone #RIP2018KI pic.twitter.com/X08oZfQydZ — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) September 27, 2018

In a “mock funeral,” the park later announced that Firehawk would shut down. Final rides begin this weekend. It will make its final runs from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 during the last weekend of Halloween Hunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest.

Firehawk takes riders more than 115 feet into the air and through five inversions. It is considered a “flying” roller coaster that takes riders at speeds of 51 mph along 3,340 feet of track.

R.I.P. Firehawk. Final rides will begin this weekend, with its last days of operation occurring during the final weekend of Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest, October 26-28. #FirehawkFinalFlights #KIFirehawk pic.twitter.com/XmQO7ajsiF — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) September 27, 2018

The park also tweeted an image of the Vortex roller coaster, saying “rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.” Learn more about the park at the Kings Island website.