“I’ve never seen one get racist to that level,” fight after Cubs game may have Hoosier involved

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A racially charged fight after a Chicago Cubs game Monday night may have implications for a potential Hoosier.

The incident was captured on camera, and posted to social media. People quickly began searching the web for the man seen yelling slurs after the fight. Amateur sleuths used LinkedIn, and said he's a member of the Indiana National Guard. Calls and emails began pouring into the National Guard, who said they are investigating the incident, but right now they can't say if the man is involved.

Danny Rockett is the man behind the video.

“Ive seen bleacher fights before," Rockett said, "People yell, and fight, and curse at each other. I’ve never seen one get racist to that level.”

The Indiana National Guard said, if he is indeed a member, repercussions for the altercation would be wide spread.

“Im told that among people 16 to 34, 1/10 has lost out on a job opportunity because of something that was online," said Butler Social Media Professor Robert Norris, "Something they posted or something they did. Don’t do anything you wouldn’t want the world to see, because they will see it.”

The Indiana National Guard confirmed a name has been brought forth to them regarding the video. At this time they can not confirm if he is a member.