Indiana's U.S. senators react to Kavanaugh hearing, allegations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Hoosier State’s two U.S. senators have weighed in on Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

During the hearing, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students.

Ford told the committee she was “100 percent” certain a drunken young Kavanaugh had pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and clapped a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help.

Although Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) says he was struck by both testimonies, he says he wasn’t convinced that Kavanaugh was involved in the alleged assault and he still plans on voting to confirm the judge.

“It was important for both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to appear before the committee today. I watched the hearing closely and was struck by the power of both testimonies. I was not, however, persuaded that Judge Kavanaugh was involved in this alleged incident 36 years ago. I believe Judge Kavanaugh was truthful under oath during today’s hearing, and I trust the statements of the witnesses named by Dr. Ford who said under penalty of felony that they have no recollection of the alleged incident. After watching today’s hearing, and conducting a thorough and objective review of his nomination, I remain convinced that Judge Kavanaugh is a man of integrity who will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. I will be voting to confirm him.”

As for the state’s Democratic senator, Joe Donnelly, he hasn’t expressed who he believes or where his vote lies. However, he did say the FBI should investigate the allegations.

“We all have a responsibility to listen to survivors of sexual assault. Today’s hearing with Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh provided the Senate with more information that we can use to make a decision on this nomination. The allegations described by Dr. Ford today against Judge Kavanaugh are serious, merit further review, and I believe should be investigated by the FBI.”

Senate Republicans say judiciary committee will vote Friday morning on whether to favorably recommend Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. If approved, GOP lawmakers say the first procedural vote will take place on the Senate floor Saturday.