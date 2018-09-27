× Indiana parents facing neglect charges after 3-month-old dies from ingesting meth

MADISON, Ind. – Two southern Indiana parents have been arrested after police say their infant son died from ingesting methamphetamine in July.

State police say Deven G. Frisque, 32, and Tara L. Savage, 28, are both facing neglect of a dependent charges in connection with the death of 3-month-old Eben Frisque.

Officers began investigating when Eben was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at an apartment in the 100 block of Taft Dr. in Madison.

During the investigation, police say they learned Eben’s parents, who lived in the apartment with the baby and a second child, had both consumed meth and other drugs while caring for the children.

During an autopsy, police say Eben tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. The autopsy report also listed the cause of death as “Acute Methamphetamine Ingestion.”

At the end of the investigation, the case was sent to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Warrants were then issued for Deven and Tara.

Police say Tara was arrested on Tuesday in Bedford, Kentucky and Deven was arrested Wednesday at a home in Jefferson County.