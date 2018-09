× IMPD investigates discovery of body at construction site just south of Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Construction workers on Indy’s south side found a body at a site just south of Garfield Park.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of Cruft Street and Shelby Street about the discovery around 9 a.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as soon as more information is made available.