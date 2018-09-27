Hoosier State gets $10.9M to help pregnant women, parents

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is getting $10.9 million in federal funds to provide home visiting services to women during pregnancy and to parents with young children before kindergarten.

The funding to the Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The federal agency’s administrator, George Sigounas, says the “home visiting programs help parents improve their family’s health and provide better opportunities for their children.”

The program serves almost 42 percent of U.S. counties with high rates of poor birth outcomes or poverty. Almost three-fourths of families participating in the program had household incomes at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

This year’s funding is an increase from the $10.M Indiana received last year.

