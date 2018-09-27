× Great weather for the first full weekend of Fall

Several high school and colleges have football homecoming games this weekend and the weather will be fantastic for all of the events.

Sunny skies and highs near 70 will be with us through the weekend.

A cold front will move across the state early Saturday and we’ll have a slight chance for a brief shower before sunrise.

A second cold front will approach the state early next week and bring a chance for scattered t-storms.

This has been the wettest month of the year.

Lows will dip into the 50s overnight.

We’ll have great weather for Football Friday Night.

Expect a sunny Saturday in Muncie.

We’ll have great weather for homecoming games Saturday.

We’ll have sunny skies for Sunday tailgaters.

The weather will allow the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium to be open this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms late Monday.

Scattered storms will be likely through Tuesday.