Funeral services to be held today for Zionsville siblings killed in murder-suicide

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Friends and family of Shelby and Harrison Hunn will gather today to say their final farewell.

The siblings were found dead in their home on Friday. Investigators say their father Michael Hunn, 50, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot would. His son, 15-year-old Harrison, and daughter, 13-year-old Shelby, had also been fatally shot in their bedrooms.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Traders Point Christian Church in Whitestown. A celebration of life will follow.

The support for the family will not end today, though. Those attending the Zionsville-Brownsburg football game on Friday are encouraged to wear blue in their honor.

In lieu of flowers, the Harrison and Shelby Hunn Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established.