For your money, financial advice is often very general in nature. Too often we can misunderstand financial advice or not apply it correctly. It leads to missed opportunities or even poor money decisions. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to explain some of the nuances.
Don’t take all advice literally
-
Money tips for your college student
-
Don’t overpay for some of lifes common expenses
-
Save money on everyday expenses
-
Mid-year financial review
-
Protecting your accounts and identity
-
-
Building vs buying the perfect home
-
Are you truly financially prepared
-
Bullets pierce an east side home striking a teen in his sleep
-
Financial advisor sentenced to 7 years for defrauding former Indianapolis Colts player
-
Avoiding money issues in relationships
-
-
Sheriff and mayor $4 million apart on budget
-
How to put financial sayings to work in real life
-
Be on the lookout for these back-to-school shopping season scams