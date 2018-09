× Crash with injury closes westbound I-865 near I-465 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All westbound lanes of I-865 are closed near I-465 due to a crash along the Boone-Marion county line.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says at least one person was injured in the crash and emergency personnel are on the scene near mile marker 3.4.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until about 10:30 or 11 p.m. Thursday.

BCSO Traffic Alert: 865 WB is closed at the 3.4 mm due to a vehicle collision with injury. Emergency personnel on scene. Avoid the area for the next 60-90 mins. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) September 28, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.