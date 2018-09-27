× Clinton County teen charged with killing 2 sisters after crashing into house expected to plead guilty

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The teen driver accused of crashing her car into a Clinton County home and killing two sisters is expected to plead guilty today.

Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony Sommers says both sides agreed on terms for 18-year-old Alia Sierra’s plea.

In August, an appeals court ruled that Sierra will face charges as an adult for the July 2017 crash that killed 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 8-year-old Callie Fullerton. Her attorneys appealed the decision to waive the case from juvenile to adult court. Sierra was 17 at the time of the crash.

Investigators said Sierra was going more than 100 miles an hour when she lost control of the car. Other teens in the vehicle told police they asked her to slow down.

Police also said at the time that Sierra was high on opiates, but Sierra’s attorneys argued that further drug tests came back negative. The judge denied the request from Sierra’s attorneys saying the juvenile system doesn’t provide enough options for treatment or consequences.

Prosecutors say several charges related to intoxicated driving were dropped after the negative drug test.

Sierra faces two counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

Terms of the plea deal will not be made public until after today’s hearing.

It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.