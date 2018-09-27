Chilly morning in central Indiana with a fall afternoon ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll definitely want a sweater and hot drink this morning because we're having one of the coolest mornings in months. By lunchtime we'll be in the mid 60s and only a little warmer for the afternoon. We'll have more clouds today so it'll feel chillier than yesterday until the sun comes out late this afternoon.

The air is very dry now that we're behind that cold front, so you may need lip balm today. Maybe some extra water, too.

Most of us won't get any rain for the next few days, but a boundary over the southern states could pop a stray shower toward Bloomington or Columbus Thursday afternoon. Very low impact.

Temperatures will be just a touch below average today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and normal is around 73. The lows in the 50s are pretty normal. In fact, Monday marks the first day of October and it's usually mid October when we get our first frost or freeze.