Authorities searching for 9-year-old girl last seen at Bartholomew County playground

Posted 10:38 pm, September 27, 2018, by

Kelsay Manza (Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say the child, Kelsay Manza, was last seen around 6:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Taylorsville Elementary School playground.

Manza’s family contacted law enforcement when she failed to return home and they learned she had walked away from the playground, according the sheriff’s office.

Manza was last seen wearing a red and white long-sleeve top with black leggings.

Anyone with information regarding Manza’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 812-379-1689.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.