× Southern Indiana man arrested after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s 2 dogs

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. – A southern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend’s two dogs.

State police believe 28-year-old Jordan Hunt shot the dogs before setting them on fire. The Hazelton man is now being charged with intimidation, domestic violence, and killing a domestic animal.

Officers say Hunt’s former girlfriend contacted Evansville police on Tuesday to report that someone had entered her home and took both of her dogs, a pit bull-lab mix and a golden doodle. She then wrote on Facebook that a reward was being offered for their return.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, police say a person who saw the woman’s Facebook post contacted her about the location of her pets. Officers responded to the rural area on Count Road 200 North near Hazelton and reportedly discovered the remains of both dogs.

Police say Hunt fled the area in his vehicle, but was taken into custody at about 12:25 p.m. at his home in the 3900 block of East State Road 56. He was taken to the Pike County Jail, where he’s being held on a $350,000 bond.