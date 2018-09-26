× Sir Elton John to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse next year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A music legend is coming to Indianapolis next year.

Sir Elton John will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 25, 2019, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. It’s one of 25 new shows added to meet demand for the tour, which has already sold out at other venues.

The legendary singer kicked off the concert schedule with a stop in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 8. Fans can expect to hear his greatest hits, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom” and more from his illustrious songbook.

Billboard named Elton John the most successful male solo artist of all time. He’ll take fans on a journey both musical and personal as he provides insight on the meaning behind some of his biggest hits and shares never-before-seen photos and videos.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. on the Bankers Fieldhouse website, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at (800) 745-3000. VIP packages will also be available.

American Express card members can get a jump on sales from Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. Learn more at the Ticketmaster website.