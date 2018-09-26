Romeo Langford and the Hoosiers discuss expectations for 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. - Since the day Romeo Langford said "I do" to becoming a Hoosiers, the coveted recruit has been consistent with his goals for this team.

"I want to win a national title," Langford confidently said at IU basketball media day on Wednesday afternoon. "I don't go into a season just wanting to win a few games, I want a championship."

But as confident as Langford is, in his first few months on campus, people have for the most part just treated him like a normal student.

"It's not as hectic as you would think," Romeo said. "I've probably only been stopped 2-3 times going to class."

But if you think the amount of attention he receives changes when he's around the team, Archie Miller says think again.

"He hasn't come in here trying to run the show or stand out in any different way," Coach Miller explained. "He pretty much just goes about his business and does what we ask of him."

"I'm not the most vocal person on the team," Langford admitted. "But I like to lead by example."

Senior Juwan Morgan echoed the sentiments of Langford and Miller.

"He's been a great teammate," Morgan said. "Not what is usually portrayed of a 5-star going in, being the savior of a team or anything like that."

And as the anticipation builds for the 2018 season, one thing is clear; much is expected from the duo of Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford.

Morgan returns to IU after testing the NBA waters, and there's no doubt the offense is expected to have a much more dynamic feel to it with the return of Morgan and the addition of their 5 star recruit.

"The more that one person can bring , the defense then has to key in on more things," Morgan said. "It makes it harder for them."

"Just me being a scorer," Romeo said. "It's going to open up a lot for my teammates."

The countdown to the start of the season is at 40 days. The team will host Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall on Saturday at 4 PM.