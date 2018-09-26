Rain for the morning commute but dry by lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had some heavy rain over the last 24 hours. We even had a storm warning for Sheridan Tuesday morning that brought strong wind and heavy rain.

The rain was pumped in ahead of a cold front that is now sliding through Indiana. This will make the weather much cooler starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

We'll feel the difference today. Tuesday's high was near 80 but today we'll barely hit 70. The average high this time of the year would be about 73.

We have been tracking rain for more than 24 hours and will see the last of the raindrops wrapping up mid Wednesday morning.

Just a couple of brief showers Wednesday morning, but by 10 a.m. rain will be exiting and the second half of the day will bring more sunshine.

Start off with the umbrellas this morning and bring sunglasses for later. Temperatures will struggle all day with 60s dominating.

Tonight's low will be 50 which will be the coolest air we've had since May 1. Runners, rejoice!

Temperatures stay at or below average through the weekend with very little rain over the next five days.