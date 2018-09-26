Michigan boy, 12, leads officers on chase in stolen police cruiser

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old Michigan boy stole a police cruiser and led officers on a chase that ended when he was boxed in by other law enforcement vehicles.

Flint police Chief Tim Johnson says no one was hurt. He says police responded to a call Tuesday morning about a man having trouble with his son and the boy locked himself inside the father’s vehicle. Johnson says the father was talking with an officer when the child jumped into the police SUV.

The chief says the chase ended about a mile away when another police vehicle and a Genesee County sheriff’s vehicle boxed the SUV in. The cruiser hit one of the vehicles head-on.

Johnson says the child may have been having a mental or psychological issue. He was treated for undisclosed injuries and will undergo an evaluation.