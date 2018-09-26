Man arrested after Indianapolis gas station employee murdered in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested a 30-year-old-man after a May shooting which killed a gas station employee.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Antonio Eubanks for the murder of Sheriff Jallow, 50, of Indianapolis.

Jallow was reportedly an employee of The Shell gas station located at 3405 N. Sherman Drive. Just after 5:00 a.m. on the morning of May 29, authorities were dispatched to the station on the report of a person shot.

Jallow was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Eubanks was booked into the Marion County Jail.

