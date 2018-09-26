× Judiciary committee reviewing latest sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee says it is reviewing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Attorney Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

According to a document Avenatti posted on Twitter, the woman alleges she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

The woman also made other accusations in her statement. The AP has not been able to corroborate them, and continues to investigate.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women, putting his nomination for the high court at risk. He and one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify publicly Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.

Avenatti declined to expand on the allegation in an interview Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” saying he would not add detail beyond what was in the statement. Avenatti also represents Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she was paid to keep a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump quiet.