× Inmates, staff safe following fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – A fire broke out at Pendleton Correctional Facility Wednesday, forcing authorities to relocate some of the inmates.

The facility is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene in response.

Photos from the area showed black smoke billowing into the air. According to officials, the fire started around 8 a.m. in the auto body/treatment center. All offenders and staff were evacuated from the area.

Officials said all staff and offenders have been accounted for. No additional evacuations were planned.

No one was hurt and there was no threat to the surrounding community. Local fire departments will remain at the facility.