Car ends up in water after driver swerves to avoid deer

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A driver swerved to avoid a deer early Wednesday morning before his car ended up in a pond, police say.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the accident happened near 52nd Street and German Church Road. The driver managed to get out of his car and make it to safety before the vehicle became fully submerged.

He wasn’t hurt, but medics checked him at the scene as a precaution.

The vehicle ended up about 75 feet out into the water. Crews were working to retrieve it.

The driver told police a deer ran out in front of him. He swerved to avoid the collision and ended up in the water.