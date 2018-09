× Amber alert canceled for 1-year-old girl from Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl Wednesday night has been canceled.

Authorities canceled the alert at around 9:45 p.m. after it was issued at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner and she was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

It’s unknown if she will face charges at this time.