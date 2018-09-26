A cool, dry ending to September

Posted 3:43 pm, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53PM, September 26, 2018

A cold front moved across the state  Wednesday morning and we’ll stay cool and dry for the next four days.

Sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s will be with us Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will move across the state early Saturday and reinforce the mild air.

A third cold front will bring a chance for rain early next week.

Rainfall has been above average this month.

This has been the second wettest month of the year so far.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend.

Scattered storms will develop Monday.

Strong storms are likely Tuesday.

Days grow much shorter during October.

We average a half-inch of snow during October.

