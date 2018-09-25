× Real props from the set of ‘The Office’ up for auction

You could turn your office into the actual set from the show The Office! More than 500 props from the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch are up for auction on the site Screenbid.

Included in the items up for sale are Pam’s reception desk, Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award 2008, the nunchucks Dwight nearly used to protect Jim from Roy, and the Band-Aids that Andy put on his nipples to prevent chafing during “Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure.”

The items come with a certificate of authenticity so you can impress all of your friends who love “The Office.”

The bidding ends on Friday, October 5. You can find a complete list of items up for auction here!