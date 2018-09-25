Rainy Tuesday; cooler Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Such a gloomy morning with rain rolling through Indianapolis and slowing down the AM commute.

There will be lightning and wind with these storms, so I'd recommend rain boots and a hood rather than an umbrella.

That cold front is our main player for this forecast. First, we get storms out ahead of the front and then behind it we stay rather cool.

We have a slight risk for strong to severe storms Tuesday. Main concerns will be heavy rain, lightning and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled out, though the main tornado threat is far north.

We'll have rain on and off all of Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Early Wednesday morning is when the last of the rain exits with the passage of the cold front. That cooler air will keep temperatures below average on Wednesday but more sunshine that afternoon will make for pleasant, late-fall like weather.

Heavy downpours could produce an additional half inch of rain Tuesday evening.

Much cooler, late- fall like air will sit with us the rest of the work week. Thursday and Friday will be great for apple picking. Those mornings will be pretty chilly in the low 50s!