Man wanted after several car break-ins in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Five car break-ins have been reported in the warehouse area of Plainfield so far this week.

On Monday, a man in a red jeep was seen looking inside vehicles at Pep Boys’ Warehouse on Perry Road. The same man was also said to have broken into two cars at the TKO warehouse parking lot on Stafford Road.

Three additional vehicles were broken into at the Ryder Warehouse on Airwest Boulevard on Tuesday. Police say the victims were leaving work and tried to talk to the man. He got into a gold, older-model Toyota Camry and sped out of the parking lot.

Police described the suspect as 5’10”, 220-250 pounds with a scruffy beard. He was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt.

Most of the vehicles he broke into were unlocked, but he allegedly broke the door handle on one vehicle to get inside. Plainfield police urged residents and businesses to be sure to lock their cars.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Plainfield police at 317-839-8700.

