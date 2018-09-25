× Man shot to death at south Indy apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A man is dead after being shot in broad daylight and now investigators are looking for whoever is responsible. It all happened Tuesday morning at the Stone Lake Lodge apartments on East Hanna Avenue.

Investigators spent a drizzly morning looking for clues, anything to help them figure out what happened there around 11:00 a.m.

“At this time we know there is an adult male who was shot,” said IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer, “and the detectives are now here along with crime lab here to determine exactly what are the parameters of what actually occurred.”

Investigators so far don’t have much to go on and it has got neighbors on edge.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” said neighbor Sheila Battle.

Several people we spoke to say it’s not what they expect to happen in this area.

“It’s quiet, it’s quiet,” said Battle.

That’s also something of note to police.

“This is an area that isn’t known for homicides,” said Hamer.

They’re now looking to the public for help as the number of criminal homicides continues to creep up in Indianapolis. In fact, at this point last year, we’d seen only 104 criminal homicides compared to number 113 the city hit Tuesday.

“It is heartbreaking and it’s definitely something we’re paying attention to,” said Hamer.

If you’ve got any information on who could be responsible for killing this individual, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.