Light rain is likely through Wednesday morning

Posted 3:46 pm, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:39PM, September 25, 2018

Scattered showers are likely overnight.

A cold front will exit the state and rain will end early Wednesday. Skies skies will clear by afternoon.

Sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s will be with us Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will move across the state early Saturday and reinforce the mild air.

A third cold front will bring a chance for rain early next week.

Scattered showers gave central Indiana a soggy Tuesday.

So far, September has been the second-wettest month of the year.

A few showers are possible Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-70s this week.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday.

 

More rain will arrive next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.