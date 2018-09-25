Light rain is likely through Wednesday morning
Scattered showers are likely overnight.
A cold front will exit the state and rain will end early Wednesday. Skies skies will clear by afternoon.
Sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s will be with us Thursday and Friday.
A second cold front will move across the state early Saturday and reinforce the mild air.
A third cold front will bring a chance for rain early next week.
Scattered showers gave central Indiana a soggy Tuesday.
So far, September has been the second-wettest month of the year.
A few showers are possible Wednesday morning.
Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-70s this week.
Expect a sunny Saturday.
Expect a dry Sunday.
More rain will arrive next week.