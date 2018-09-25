× Light rain is likely through Wednesday morning

Scattered showers are likely overnight.

A cold front will exit the state and rain will end early Wednesday. Skies skies will clear by afternoon.

Sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s will be with us Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will move across the state early Saturday and reinforce the mild air.

A third cold front will bring a chance for rain early next week.

Scattered showers gave central Indiana a soggy Tuesday.

So far, September has been the second-wettest month of the year.

A few showers are possible Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-70s this week.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday.

More rain will arrive next week.