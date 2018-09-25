Jeep stolen during south side home invasion that sent 76-year-old woman to hospital

Posted 10:00 pm, September 25, 2018, by

File Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metropolitan police are searching for a Jeep stolen during a violent home robbery on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Nanwish Court just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, a 75-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife said two males forced their way into their house after knocking at the door. After entering the home, the robbers allegedly struck the women in the head and tied both of the victims up.

Police say the wife was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, the robbers stole multiple things from the couple, including a silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which officers are asking the community to be on the lookout for. The vehicle is believed to have extremely low tires.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.