× Indianapolis man reported missing with car and cat still at downtown apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of an Indianapolis man who went missing last week is asking the community to help find him.

Family members say Andrew Farr, 30, was last seen at a downtown gas station on East Street at about 4:02 p.m. Thursday and he was last heard from Friday morning. Relatives say they began to get concerned about him Sunday.

“We had assumed he had maybe been sleeping or keeping to himself and doing some of the data analysis that he liked doing and then come Sunday, we still hadn’t heard from him,” said Farr’s brother, Eric.

So, family checked Farr’s downtown apartment. When they arrived, his car and cat were there, but he was not. Farr’s phone is off, his social media accounts are inactive and his email is not responsive. Additionally, family says Farr needs to take medication that he does not have.

“For him to be disconnected for so long and for us to not see him on any social media profiles or get back to us has been very concerning,” said Eric.

Loved ones are hoping Farr just needed a moment to take to himself and that he’ll get home safely.

“Maybe this is – he just needed a moment to take away to himself,” said friend Bryan Blevins. “I really don’t know. Andrew has been a really significant part of my life and I just want to make sure that he’s safe – that’s all that I really care about.”

A missing persons report was filed on Sunday. Anyone with information regarding Farr’s whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.