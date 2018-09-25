Indianapolis man hopes to reunite veteran with scooter found on I-69

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis man hopes to reunite a wounded veteran with an electric scooter found along the side of I-69 over the weekend.

Tony Kline says he saw the scooter on the side of the interstate, just south of Anderson on Sunday. Kline says he is a scrapper and would normally hope to sell such a machine for parts.

“If it’s worth stopping, I’ll stop and pick it up,” Kline said. “And if it’s got extra value, I’ll take it apart.”

Based on the damage to the front end and wheel of the scooter, Kline believes it fell off the back of somebody’s vehicle as they were driving northbound on I-69. The back end, motor and battery could likely be sold, Kline says.

But after getting a close-up look at the scooter, he changed his mind.

“I wasn’t going to do that after I seen it has a ‘Wounded Warrior’ sticker on it,” Kline said. “Reminds me of my grandfather.”

Kline says his grandfather served in the U.S. Marines and lost one of his legs. He’s seen first-hand how much a scooter like the one he found can change someone’s life.

“Hard for him to walk around and get places he wanted to go.” Kline said. “And then when he got his wheelchair, it made it a lot easier.”

Instead of scrapping the scooter, Kline loaded it into his SUV and bought it home. He has spent the last couple days calling area police and fire departments and posting on social media, hoping to find the person who lost it.

“Because the person is more likely dependent on this chair.” Kline said. “And they need it to move around and get places they normally can’t walk to.”

Using the serial number and other identifiers, efforts are now underway through the veterans affairs office to return the scooter to its rightful owner.

Damaged or not, Kline says he’ll keep the scooter until that reunion can take place.

“I’m holding onto it.” Kline said. “It’s sitting in my garage, waiting for them to reclaim it.”