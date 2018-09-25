Indianapolis Animal Care Services near-capacity after taking 72 animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Animal Care Services says it is once again close to over-capacity.

On Monday, the shelter took in 72 animals in one day.

Indy CARES, a program created through IACS posted to its Facebook page earlier in the week saying that the overpopulation problem doesn't happen in other cities. Some people who commented suggested a mandatory spay/neuter ordinance, or more access to free and reduced price spay/neuter services.

Earlier in September, the shelter waived all adoption fees because it was over-capacity. Animals were in cages in the hallways.

Adoption fees are $60 right now. If you are interested in adopting, you can see all of the adoptable pets here.