Indianapolis Animal Care Services near-capacity after taking 72 animals

Posted 7:28 am, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20AM, September 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Animal Care Services says it is once again close to over-capacity.

On Monday, the shelter took in 72 animals in one day.

Indy CARES, a program created through IACS posted to its Facebook page earlier in the week saying that the overpopulation problem doesn't happen in other cities. Some people who commented suggested a mandatory spay/neuter ordinance, or more access to free and reduced price spay/neuter services.

Earlier in September, the shelter waived all adoption fees because it was over-capacity. Animals were in cages in the hallways.

Adoption fees are $60 right now. If you are interested in adopting, you can see all of the adoptable pets here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.